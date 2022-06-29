Iran, Syria discuss joint investment opportunities

TEHRAN - Secretary of Iran-Syria Economic Relations Development Headquarters Abbas Akbari has met with officials of Syria's Tartus city to discuss the activation of investment capacities and opportunities as well as the development of Tehran-Tartus economic relations.

Akbari headed an economic delegation to Tartus city of Syria, IRNA reported.

Developing and strengthening economic relations between Iran and Syria and transferring Iran's scientific technology to Syria to develop the Syrian economy were the main purposes of his trip to Tartus, according to Akbari.

In this meeting, Tartus Governor Safwan Abu Saadi briefed the Iranian side about Tartus province's investment opportunities as well as the possibility of developing economic cooperation between the two countries in order to ensure common interests.

