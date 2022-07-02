Polls indicate more Israeli political impasse

Recent polls by various Israeli media outlets suggest the regime is facing more political deadlock come November when yet another election will be held, an unprecedented fifth over the past three years.

The polls predict the former broad-based coalition that lost its majority in the wake of one Parliament or Knesset member of Arab origin withdrawing her independent party’s support, will not gain another majority.

It was one of the most fragile coalitions put together by former Prime Minster Naftali Bennett and now caretaker PM Yair Lapid, who will rule for the next four months, until another election.

Lapid is said to be the brains behind the campaign of putting together eight parties to oust Benjamin Netanyahu from power. Such was the anger and embarrassment towards Netanyahu’s divisive and corrupt policies, Lapid even convinced a Knesset member of Arab origin who won her seat on the back of Netanyahu’s violent policies towards the Palestinians to join the coalition.

Around a year later more violence towards the Palestinians and in particular recently at the al-Aqsa mosque (Islam’s third holiest site) and it’s vicinity, led the Arab party member to withdraw support, thereby triggering the beginning of the end of one of the most fragile coalitions since Israel’s creation in 1948.

As Bennet has already ruled out any form of participation in the November election, Lapid launched his electoral campaign and has been quoted as warning “what we need to do today is go back to the concept of Israeli unity. Not to let dark forces tear us apart from within. To remind ourselves that we love one another, love our country,” he pleaded.

Lapid will spearhead another effort to form a second broad-based coalition, but several Israeli media polls suggest he will fall short in successfully achieving that task.

The now newly sworn-in caretaker Premier will face Netanyahu; a man who wins his votes by promising to kill more Palestinian women and children by leveling the 15-year-old besieged Gaza Strip to the ground for another time. A campaign slogan that sits will with Israeli settlers by bringing them a false sense of security.

History shows Israel has never been safe nor secure since the Palestinian resistance went from an intifada (uprising) with stones, which transformed to Kalashnikovs, and more recently in the shape of destructive missiles that rained down on every part of Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Netanyahu tends to appeal and form coalitions with the more hardcore Zionist fascist parties that are more fanatical than Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party (difficult to imagine but they do exist) and Netanyahu has previously taken advantage of these parties, shifting the entity more and more to the right to take Palestinian lands only by force and thereby putting an end to any idea of a Palestinian state.

But polls suggest Netanyahu will also struggle to form a coalition as well, more because of his corruption scandal; the man has faced not one, not two but three different corruption charges.

Since 1996 it’s pretty much been Netanyahu vs somebody else, but the long-term Israeli ruler will face major challenges trying to put together a coalition of 60+1 in the Israel Knesset’s 120 seats.

Observers point to the fact that his corruption trial will resume on September the fifth this year, at a time when the election campaign is in full swing, the 72-year-old, will face difficulty as his former party allies may seek to distance themselves from a man who is campaigning in between attending court sessions. It’s just not the best campaign advertisement before an election.

The longest-serving Prime Minister is facing separate charges of bribery, breach of trust, and fraud. Under Israeli rule, there is nothing stopping those facing criminal indictment from running for the post of Prime Minister.

But that isn’t something to be surprised about as there is also nothing stopping war criminals from running for Prime Minister.

Israeli polls put Netanyahu as slightly ahead of others including Lapid, (which tells you everything you need to know about Israeli settlers considering the publicly stated corruption and the scandals) however, still far short of a majority.

Recent polls predict that neither the short-lived former coalition or Netanyahu’s bloc would receive a majority of 61 seats.

Amid the very real and possible political impasse come November, there are major divisions in Israeli society with unrest taking shape in the form of protests and strikes. The rising costs in the housing market which is no longer affordable to many Israeli settlers, who are latest sector of Israeli society planning to vent their anger on the streets in protest.

Settler bus drivers have just ended their strikes as teachers continue their industrial action while the chaos at Ben Gurion airport also appears to have worsened over the past week; to name just a few crises. The ultra-Orthodox Jewish community continues to clash with Israeli forces over their refusal to enlist in the regime’s military. But it’s not just about conscription, there have been other practices or policies carried out by Israeli authorities that have sparked violent riots, and most of it doesn’t get western media coverage.

Former Israeli PM Ehud Barack expressed fears just recently in what is described as the eight-decade curse “throughout the Jewish history, the Jews did not rule for more than eighty years, except in the two kingdoms of David and the Hasmonean dynasty, and in both periods, their disintegration began in the eighth decade,” he said.

The former premier said the present regime constitutes the third experience and is approaching the eighth decade of its existence.

As the years passed, it’s an increasingly divided entity, which analysts have labeled Washington’s military base in West Asia.

Experts point out the U.S.-backed alliance of nations supporting Israel is in historical decline. The “U.S. empire” is starting to collapse and Israel cannot be expected to function without the backing of a strong U.S. empire.

As it becomes clear, that the writing is pretty much on the wall, American and Western hegemony, in general, is ending. This would explain Israel’s ploy to reach out to some Arab states in a desperate attempt to try and get some form of normalization. Commentators say that is not going to work for the regime as the region in the long run will not accept that.

If a vote was put tomorrow to the people of the four monarchies and rulers that have normalized ties with Israel, the people will categorically reject any forms of normalization with a regime that regularly tramples on their third holiest site and exists by committing the most heinous crimes and cultural genocide.

On the other hand, there is a growing axis in West Asia that has emerged over the past decade or two and have one thing in common: their hatred for the violent, barbaric, apartheid entity occupying Palestinian land. This axis stretches from a newly formed Yemen to a newly formed Iraq to Lebanon, Syria, and the Islamic Republic among others in the international community who are for the first time calling out Israel for what it is.

Former Israeli premier Barack wasn’t far off with his assessment about the eight-decade curse which has been echoed by other Israeli leaders, both military and political, using different contexts but ending with the same conclusion of doom and gloom.

And as the Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah famously said in an interview not so long ago, he strongly holds on to the belief that he “will be among the generation that prays at the al-Aqsa Mosque,” in the currently occupied Jerusalem (al-Quds).