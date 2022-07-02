Iran learn fate at 2023 IHF World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran discovered their opponents in the 2023 IHF Men’s World Championship.

The Iranian team are drawn in Group A along with Spain, Montenegro and Chile.

On Saturday afternoon, the World Championship draw was completed at the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra in Katowice, the same city which will host the first match of the competition, Poland vs France, on 11 January 2023.

Iran will play Chile on Jan. 12 in their opening match and meet Montenegro and Spain on Jan. 14 and 16, respectively.

The full draw: