Iran’s Rig Yelan records temperature of 73C

TEHRAN – A team of experts has recorded the temperature of 73 degrees Celsius in the Rig Yelan region, which is situated in the UNESCO-registered Lut desert.

Known as one of the hottest places on Earth, the desert is encircled by the provinces of Kerman and Sistan- Baluchestan, and South Khorasan.

It is the first time that a team of experts inside South Khorasan province started measuring Lut’s temperature, a local official said on Sunday.

Seven years of satellite temperature data analyzed by NASA showed in 2005 that the Lut Desert was the hottest place on Earth. Based on the research, it was the hottest during 5 of the 7 years and had the highest temperature overall: 70.7°C in 2005.

The project was part of a program to commemorate the 6th anniversary of Lut Desert’s registration on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AFM