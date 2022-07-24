PARS KHODRO Co. removes defects of over 15k cars in less than 4 months

In line with instructions of President Ebrahim Raeisi and special emphasis of Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade, PARS KHODRO Company managed to remove defects in more than 15,000 manufactured cars in less than four months.

According to the Public Relations Department of SAIPA Automotive Group, PARS KHODRO Company, a subsidiary company of SAIPA Automotive Group, could complete and commercialize all defective cars at the round-the-clock and unflinching efforts of its industrious personnel and workers.

With the support of senior management of SAIPA Automotive Group and the incessant follow-ups of CEO of Pars Khodro Company as well as the round-the-clock efforts of personnel and supply of the required spare parts, more than 15,000 incomplete cars available in company's parking lots were completed and commercialized, the report added.

In line with orders of President Ebrahim Raeisi and special emphasis of Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin as well as with the planning and support of SAIPA Automobile Group in providing the required spare parts, while completing the incomplete cars.

Currently, Pars Khodro Company produces all its manufactured cars without any defects in line with gaining satisfaction of its dear customers.

In tandem with materializing objectives and planning made in SAIPA Automotive Group, Pars Khodro Company has devised a comprehensive plan for increasing production volume of cars and diversifying its product portfolio in the current year in 1401 (started March 21, 2022), so that these projects are being followed up one by one, the Public Relations Department of SAIPA Company ended.