Iran runners-up at Asia Pacific Goalball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Japan 8-7 in the final match of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) 2022 Goalball Asia Pacific Championships on Friday.

The competition took place at ISA Sport City in Bahrain from July 20 to 29.

Iran’s women’s team also won the bronze medal in the competition.

Brazil are the reigning men's champions and Russia the current women's world champions, following victories at the last Goalball World Championships in Malmö in Sweden in 2018.

The world championships will be held in Matosinhos, Portugal from Dec. 5 to 17.