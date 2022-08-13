Pipe laying operation of 1st SP phase 11 platform completed

TEHRAN - The subsea pipe laying operation of the gas transmission line from the first platform of South Pars phase 11 in the Persian Gulf to the onshore refinery has been completed, Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) which is in charge of developing the field announced.

As reported by the POGC portal, the pipe laying operation of the gas transmission line from Platform 11B which started on July 28 was completed on Friday, August 12.

This operation included installing a 32-inch subsea pipeline for transmitting sour gas and a 4.5-inch mono-ethylene glycol injection pipeline both with an approximate length of 15 kilometers. The pipelines are connected to the offshore pipeline of platform 12C from South Pars phase 12 to transport sour gas from platform 11B to the mentioned phase’s refinery on land.

The pipeline is constructed with the aim of transferring 28 million cubic meters of gas produced at South Pars platform 11B to the onshore phase 12 refinery in Pars 2 Kangan region.

When fully developed, the South Pars phase 11 project will have a production capacity of two billion cubic feet per day or 370,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The produced gas will be fed into Iran's gas network.

Iran had previously awarded the development of the phase 11 project to a consortium comprised of France’s Total, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), and Petropars which is a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), however Total and CNPCI pulled out of the project in 2019 due to the U.S. sanctions.

Currently, Petropars is developing the phase 11 project after its partners left the contract.

The drilling operation for the first well of mentioned phase was officially started in December 2020. In the early production stage, the output of this phase will reach 500 million cubic feet (equivalent to 14 million cubic meters) per day.

South Pars is the world’s largest gas field, covering an area of 3,700 square kilometers of Iran’s territorial waters.

The giant field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate. The field is divided into 24 standard phases.

