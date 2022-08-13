Iran U20 defeat Thailand in 2022 AVC Cup

TEHRAN - Iran U20 volleyball team faced a daunting task against Thailand to see off the hosts side in dramatic 3-1 (25-14, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22) win in their classification round for 5th-8th places in the 2022 AVC Cup for Men at the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Gymnasium on Saturday.

Porya Hooseinkhanzadeh scored a match-high 21 points including 18 attacks and 2 stuff blocks, while Amorntep Konhan and Kantapat Koonmee handed Thailand 18 points apiece.

Iran will play Pakistan on Sunday for the fifth place.

The competition is being held from Aug. 7 to 14 in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

The 2022 Asian Men's Volleyball Cup, so-called 2022 AVC Cup for Men is the seventh edition of the Asian Cup, a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA).