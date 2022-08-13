Ten tourism projects to come on stream in Ardabil

TEHRAN – A total of 10 tourism-related projects are scheduled to be inaugurated across Ardabil province on the occasion of Government Week (August 24-30), the provincial tourism chief has said.

The projects, worth 6.5 trillion rials ($21.7 million), will be inaugurated in different cities of the northwestern province, Nader Falahi explained on Saturday.

The projects include a hotel, apartment hotel, tourist complex, and ski resort, the official added.

Carried out in collaboration with the private sector, the projects are expected to generate over 170 job opportunities, he noted.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

