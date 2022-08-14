Tourism minister hails suspension bridge as iconic destination in Ardabil province

TEHRAN–The suspension bridge of Hir in Ardabil province is a tourism icon of the northwestern province, Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami has said.

“The glass suspension bridge of Hir is one of the tourism icons of the region that has had a positive impact on the economy,” the minister said on Saturday.

While the Hir city has only a population of 3,000 people, the suspension bridge sells up to 10,000 tickets a day, demonstrating the prosperity of tourism in the region, he added.

The bridge’s designers, while respecting security, showed taste and designed a stunning complex that deserves to be admired, he noted.

The bridge, which is made of curved sheets of glass and was the first of its kind in the world, was inaugurated in 2020. It connects two hills in the Hir district.

Measuring 220 meters in length, the bridge’s all glass parts and metal cables have been constructed by domestic engineers using high-quality materials.

In July 2020, provincial tourism chief Nader Fallahi announced that Ardabil can be named the province of suspension bridges, pointing to Meshginshahr suspension bridge and Hir curved glass suspension bridge as well as Azna suspension bridge.

Earlier tourism authorities of the province announced that they have developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter season to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

In December 2019, Fallahi announced that the objective to launch tourism projects in the province is to provide tourists from all over the world and domestic tourists as well with the opportunity to use these facilities and select Ardabil as their prime destination.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

