Iran team sabre win gold in 2021 Solidarity Games

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s team sabre claimed a gold medal at the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games on Wednesday.

Iran’s Mohammad Fotouhi, Ali Pakdaman, Mohammad Rahbari and Nima Zahedi defeated Turkey 45-28 in the final match.

Iran’s women’s team epee consisting of Azam Bakhti, Paria Mahrokh and Mahsa Pourrahmati lost to Turkey 45-39 in the final match.

More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.

There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.