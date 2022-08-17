Iran team sabre win gold in 2021 Solidarity Games
August 18, 2022 - 1:57
TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s team sabre claimed a gold medal at the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games on Wednesday.
Iran’s Mohammad Fotouhi, Ali Pakdaman, Mohammad Rahbari and Nima Zahedi defeated Turkey 45-28 in the final match.
Iran’s women’s team epee consisting of Azam Bakhti, Paria Mahrokh and Mahsa Pourrahmati lost to Turkey 45-39 in the final match.
More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.
There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.
