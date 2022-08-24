Iran plans to launch international exchange

TEHRAN - Iranian government’s Supreme Council of Stock Exchange has approved a decision for establishing an international exchange in the country, Head of Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi announced.

According to Eshqi, the decision has been made in a meeting of the mentioned council on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

The international exchange would become the fifth exchange in Iran alongside Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) and Iran Fara Bourse (OTC).

