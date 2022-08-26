Export from Tehran province rises 33% in 4 months yr/yr

TEHRAN – Export from Tehran province increased 33.78 percent in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, a provincial official announced.

Hassan Mirzaei, an official with the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, said commodities worth $400 million were exported from the province in the four-month period of this year.

He said that the industry and agriculture sectors accounted for the lion’s share of export from the province, and named Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and United Arab Emirates as the major export destinations.

As previously announced by the head of Tehran province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, the value of export from the province rose 66.44 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its preceding year.

Mahmoud Seyjani said that commodities worth $1.218 billion were exported from the province in the past year.

He named Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, Russia, Turkmenistan, India, China, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Azerbaijan as the main destinations of the products exported from the province in the previous year.

Neighboring countries, India and China imported 69 percent of the exported commodities, the official noted.

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached $17.24 billion in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, up 22 percent compared to the last year’s same period.

Based on the mentioned data, Iran exported 35.656 million tons of non-oil commodities in the mentioned four months, IRIB reported.

Meanwhile, some 11.159 million tons of goods valued at $17.24 billion were imported into the country in the said period, indicating a 17-percent rise in terms of value compared to the last year’s same time span.

In total, the Islamic Republic traded about 46.815 million tons of non-oil goods worth $34.48 billion with its trade partners in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, up 19 percent in terms of value, the IRICA data showed.

Iran's top export destination during this period was China with $5.617 billion worth of imports from the Islamic Republic, followed by Iraq with $2.398 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with over $2.264 billion, Turkey with $2.06 billion, and India with $567 million.

Liquid propane, methanol, liquefied natural gas, urea, liquid butane, polyethylene, bitumen, light petroleum oils, iron and steel ingots, and light oil products were among the top exported items in the said four months.

Meanwhile, the country’s top five sources of imports during these four months were the UAE with $4.875 billion, China with $4.422 billion, Turkey with $1.787 billion, India with $859 million, and Russia with $599 million worth of imports.

MA/MA