Industry Ministry inaugurates 367 projects worth nearly $2.5b in “Government Week”

TEHRAN – Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mehdi Niazi has announced the inauguration of 367 projects with a total investment of 710 trillion rials (about $2.47 billion) in various sectors during the Government Week (August 24-30), IRNA reported.

Niazi said the total investment made in the mentioned projects includes 452 trillion rials (about $1.57 billion) plus $520 million as well as €437 million, and the projects will create employment for 23,000 people.

According to the official, Khorasan Razavi province with 39 projects will have the biggest share of the inaugurated projects in the industry, mining and trade sectors followed by Fars province with 33 projects and Sistan-Baluchistan Province with 30 projects.

Of the mentioned projects, 28 will also be inaugurated in Tehran Province with a total investment of 89 trillion rials (about $300 million) plus $1.4 million and €40 million.

