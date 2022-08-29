Iran unveils new precision-striking drone

TEHRAN- Days after the Iranian Armed Forces demonstrated their drone prowess in extensive drills, the Defense Ministry presented a brand-new, cutting-edge combat drone called Ababil (Flock of Birds) that is can hit targets with accuracy.

The new drone was unveiled on Saturday during a Defense Ministry show that was attended by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

The most recent unmanned aircraft can carry cruise missiles with extremely high destructive capacity.

The aircraft is equipped with a warhead that can detect targets as well as an optical seeker. Additionally, it has the ability to acquire and transmit real-time photographs of the targets, latch on terrestrial targets, and precisely strike them.

More than 150 new sophisticated drones and various units participated in the recent large-scale drone war games that the Iranian Army conducted around the country. Four Army components, including the Ground Force, Navy, Air Force, and Air Defense Force, participated in the military drills.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, commander of the Army, praised the accomplishments in creating various kinds of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and asserted that recent drone drills that spanned the whole nation's area carried a clear message.

The senior commander said the Iranian people are happy to have their armed forces on their side.

The drills, Mousavi continued, are the biggest ever held by the four branches of the Army on the Iranian territory as well as in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

The senior officer stated, "Iran used all of its drone and electronic warfare assets in the drills.”

General Mousavi went on to say that the allies of Iran are inspired by the Islamic Republic's will to advance despite animosities and vile actions committed by its enemies.

Iran has made considerable strides in creation of surveillance and war drones in recent years. According to military authorities, Iran is capable of producing drones on its own, including their fuselage, numerous subsystems, and engines. The Iranian Armed Forces are prepared and equipped to perform any kind of drone operations.

In late May, Iran displayed an underground drone station where a variety of cutting-edge drones are kept for possible future conflicts and other operations.

Major General Mohammad Baqeri, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, stressed during his visit to the site that the pilotless aircraft had improved Iran's deterrence capability.

He emphasized the role drones play in protecting the nation's interests and said they had a specific position in a variety of offensive, defensive, land, sea, air, and air defense situations.

Major General Baqeri stated that "the drones that we observed today can play such a role," noting that deterrence is not achievable with outdated techniques and tools and necessitates modern techniques.

Iran's military capabilities, especially its drone and missile capacity, which are only intended for defense, will never be negotiable, according to Iranian authorities, who have emphasized this point time and again.