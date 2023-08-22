Enemy can’t stop Iran’s defense progress through sabotage, espionage: speaker

TEHRAN – Mohammad Bagheri Qalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, has asserted that the enemy is unable to prevent Iran from making defense progress through acts of sabotage and espionage.

Speaking at an open session of the Parliament on Tuesday, Qalibaf praised the staff of Iran’s defense industry for their role in strengthening the country and increasing its deterrence as well as thwarting the conspiracies of the enemy.

“Today, based on the knowledge of our youth, the most advanced defense equipment and weapons are made in our country and are provided to the armed forces,” Qalibaf said, according to IRNA.

He added, “Today, the enemies of the Iranian nation have realized that they cannot prevent the growing progress of the country's defense industry with sanctions, terror, industrial sabotage, direct attack on the infrastructure of the defense industry, and espionage. The strong will and faith of the youth working in the defense industry not only will not be weakened by these measures, but will become stronger every day.”

In recent years, Iran has made great strides in producing sophisticated defense equipment. Iranian drones have analysts talking about them left and right. According to Iranian officials, at least 30 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America are seeking to buy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from the Islamic Republic. Different Western media outlets have also been warning that Iranian drones have reached the Western hemisphere of the world, posing a threat to the U.S. and its allies.

Despite years of sanctions on Iran’s military sector, the country has preserved and reached unprecedented heights. It even got to step foot on the sea and have a naval fleet wrap up a round-the-world 236-day trip in May. It is undeniable that Iran has successfully fulfilled its long-lasting aspiration, which emerged after Iraq’s war against Iran, to establish a powerful military and secure a prosperous future through deterrence.



