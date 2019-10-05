Defense official: Iran resolved to indigenize metrology technology in ten years

TEHRAN – The Iranian Defense Ministry is determined to indigenize metrology technology within the framework of a ten-year plan, Deputy Defense Minister Qassem Taqizadeh announced on Saturday.

“We will soon place a metrological satellite dubbed Tolo within orbit by using domestically-made satellite-carrying rockets,” Taqizadeh said while participating in the Second National Gathering of Securing Infrastructures and Protecting People.

The brigadier general reiterated that Iran’s Armed Forces and defense industry have been capable of promoting their knowledge in industrial and scientific arenas so skillfully that the country is now equipped with ranking deterrence and defense technologies and can confront the enemies’ high-tech weapons and technologies.

The general pointed to his time in National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), saying that a large number of NASA staff are originally Iranians, “so we can utilize such experts and capacities inside the country to reinvigorate our defense might with regard to domestic talents and reliance on our youth.”

“Based on guidelines of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, we have defended the country via an asymmetric war against the enemies and also based on the same guidelines our experts manufactured domestically-made equipment and technologies,” the deputy defense minister underscored.

In relevant achievements in military field earlier this year, the Army's Ground Force unveiled new arms and military equipment in a ceremony participated by high-ranking commanders in Tehran.

The achievements included smart multi-rotor bomber drone with the capability of carrying 8kg of ammunition and flight durability of 30 minutes, a hunter quadcopter with the ability to throw net on the target, a Passive Detection of moving humans with Dynamic Speed (PADS), a plasma atomic spectrometer, laser alarm systems carried by person and vehicle, backpack jamming systems, two squadrons of hand-thrown drones and G3-mounted launchers to throw net.

Meantime, a 23-mm BTR-mounted BTR personnel carrier cannon and a self-propelled 155-mm cannon were unveiled.

Defense analysts and military observers say that Iran's war games and its advancements in weapons production have proved as a deterrent factor.

In recent years, Iran has made great achievements in the defense sector and gained self-sufficiency in essential military hardware and defense systems.

The country has repeatedly made it clear that its military might is merely based on the doctrine of deterrence and that it poses no threat to other countries.

