TEDPIX drops 11,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 11,183 points to 1.377 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 4.687 billion securities worth 35.436 trillion rials (about $126.5 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index lost 9,532 points, and the second market’s index dropped 18,474 points.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Stock market analyst Mostafa Safari believes that global economic stagnation and inflation have negatively affected stock markets all around the world including the Iranian capital market.

According to Safari, the outlook, however, is positive for the next two years and the Iranian stock market is expected to get back on track and continue its upward trend within the next two years.

“It seems that for the next two years, we will see an upward trend in the capital market; Because some statistics show that the market follows a two-year pattern; it has been facing two years of recession from August 2019 to August 2022, now it is time for the market to experience two years of prosperity,” he explained.

MA/MA