30m flowers, ornamental plants produced in Golestan province in a year

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 30 million flowers and ornamental plants were produced in Golestan province, in the northeast of Iran, in one year.

Navid-Reza Farahani, the deputy head of the province’s Agriculture Department for horticulture management, said the area of flower and ornamental plant production centers in the province is currently 65 hectares, of which 20 hectares are covered by greenhouses and 45 hectares are open spaces.

He said in addition to domestic consumption in the province, the products of the flower production centers are sent to other parts of the country and the centers of the provinces.

According to the official, cultivation, production, and sale of greenhouse products bring good income to the producers and considering the high added value, it is considered a profitable economic activity.

The production of greenhouse products increases water efficiency up to 10 times and by creating sustainable employment, it contributes greatly to the livelihood of working families in this sector, Farahani added.

He said that more than 800 people are working in the 65 hectares of existing greenhouses in the province.

