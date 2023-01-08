Export from Sistan-Baluchestan up 32% in 9 months yr/yr

TEHRAN- The value of non-oil export from Sistan-Baluchestan province, in the southeast of Iran, rose 32 percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2022), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to a provincial official.

Mojtaba Shojaei, the director-general of the province’s governorate’s office of economic affairs coordination, said 1.165 million tons of products worth $165 million were exported from Sistan-Baluchestan in the mentioned nine-month period, indicating also 78 percent growth in terms of weight year on year.

He named cement, clinker, travertine stone, coal coke, coal, dates, gas, vegetables, agricultural poison and agricultural products as the main exported items, and Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Indonesia as the major export destinations.

The official further announced that 1,157 tons of commodities valued at $1.184 million were imported to the province in the first nine months of the present year, with 17 percent rise in value, while 26 percent drop in weight, year on year.

He named wheat, rice, cattle corn, cattle oats, mango, banana, sesame, potato, live livestock, fabric, tea, car spare parts, light and heavy car tires, cooling devices, spices, and fish as the main imported items, and Russia, Pakistan, France, Germany, India, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, China, Thailand and Afghanistan as the major sources of imports during the first nine months of the current year.

Based on the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil export rose 19 percent from the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21,2022) up to December 31, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

According to the IRICA data, Iran exported 97.843 million tons of goods valued at $43.088 billion in the mentioned period, also registering a two-percent increase in weight

Liquefied natural gas, liquefied propane, methanol, liquefied butane, and film-grade polyethylene were the main exported products in the said time span.

Major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and India.

The Islamic Republic has also imported 28.18 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $44.337 billion in the first 286 days of the present year, with a 14.7-percent growth in value and a 10-percent increase in weight, year on year.

The major items of goods imported into the country in the said period include corn, rice, wheat, soybeans, sunflower seed oil, and cell phones, based on the IRICA data.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the mentioned period, followed by China, Turkey, India, and Germany.

Reportedly, the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 17 percent during the mentioned period, as compared to the same time span in the past year.

Iran traded more than 126 million tons of non-oil products worth over $88 billion with other countries in the mentioned period.

MA/MA