Export from Tehran province rises 17% in 9 months on year

TEHRAN – Export from Tehran province increased by 17 percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2022), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, a provincial official announced.

Mahmoud Seyjani, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, said that commodities worth nearly $950 million were exported from the province in the nine-month period.

As previously announced by the official, the value of export from Tehran province rose 66.44 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022), from its preceding year.

Seyjani said that commodities worth $1.218 billion were exported from the province in the past year.

He named Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, Russia, Turkmenistan, India, China, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Azerbaijan as the main destinations of the products exported from the province in the previous year.

Neighboring countries, India and China imported 69 percent of the exported commodities, the official noted.

