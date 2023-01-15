Iran to get Sukhoi Su-35 aircraft in spring: MP

TEHRAN- A lawmaker has anticipated that Iran will receive a number of Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia early in the upcoming Iranian year, which begins on March 21.

Speaking with Tasnim, Shahriar Heidari, a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, underlined that Iran has ordered Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia, and they will arrive in the country in early 1402.

The lawmaker pointed out that Iran has additionally ordered from Russia a number of other pieces of military hardware, including air defense systems, missile systems, and helicopters, the majority of which will be delivered soon.

Based on media sources, Iran would obtain 24 of the fourth-generation twin-engine, super-maneuverable fighter planes used largely for air superiority operations.

Tactical Air Base (TAB) 8 of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF), located in the city of Isfahan in central Iran, is expected to house some of the combat aircraft.

The Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet "combines the qualities of a modern fighter (super-maneuverability, superior active and passive acquisition aids, high supersonic speed and long range, capability of managing battle group actions, etc.) and a good tactical airplane (wide range of weapons that can be carried, modern multi-channel electronic warfare system, reduced radar signature, and high combat survivability)," according to Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).

Iran hasn't purchased any new fighter aircraft in recent years with the exception of a few Russian MiG-29 Fulcrum fighters that it bought in the 1990s.

Significant agreements between Iran and Russia have been made in recent months to expand their economic, trade, energy, and military cooperation.