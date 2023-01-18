Iran implements BINA radar system

TEHRAN - Iran has sought to implement the state-of-the-art radar system called “BINA”.

In a ceremony on Wednesday, Air Force commander Alireza Sabahifard attended the Bam radar site to evaluate the operational performance of the radar system.

Sabahifard stressed that the radar system is completely indigenous. He also said it is apt for the geographical and environmental conditions of the country.

“This system has been utilized by the air force in a bid to expand the radar coverage in the southeast of the country and will also step up the combat power of the air defense force.”

The air force commander described the air defense force as one of the most important and fundamental elements of national security.

“Today, the air defense is monitoring the possible movements of the enemy with full alertness,” he added.

According to sources, BINA is a 3D high-resolution control radar that is very effective at identifying and locating possible targets with low radar cross sections.

It is also capable of fully combating electronic warfare and locating stealth targets.