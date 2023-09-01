Commander: Iran detects, monitors stealth aircraft miles away from borders

TEHRAN- An Iranian top commander announced on Friday the country’s capability to monitor the stealth aircraft miles away from its borders.

“These capabilities have enabled us to detect and monitor any enemy stealth aircraft miles away from the borders,” Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said.

Addressing worshippers in Tehran, the commander of the Army Air Defense Force said the country is self-sufficient in the production of all kinds of systems with the highest technologies.

“The U.S. and its mercenaries will take their goals to the grave,” noted Sabahifard, pointing to the long list of plots and hostilities by American officials against the Iranian nation.



“The greater the pressure, the more the motivation to progress,” stated the commander, adding although sanctions are imposed on the country, the Army and the IRGC are at the highest level of self-sufficiency, readiness, and combat power, and both forces are one unit.

The top general termed “jihadi work” as the incentive that led to the design and production of missile systems, radars, and sensors with and without radiation, drones, information gathering systems, and electronic and cyber warfare equipment.



“There is no loophole to penetrate the country's sky,” said the commander, adding that this combat power has been gained through numerous drills and continuous monitoring of the country's sky.

"I loudly announce that the powerful Air Defense Force does not depend on any country to meet its defense needs in all sectors,” said the general, referring to the Bavar 373 long-range missile system which symbolizes Iran’s self-sufficiency in the air defense force.