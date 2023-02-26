Army, IRGC launch joint aerial drills

TEHRAN- The Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) held a joint aerial drill all over Iran.

According to the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base - the main office of Iran’s Air Defense - the Army’s Air Defense and the IRGC troops participated in the wargame that got underway on Saturday night.

The exercises serve as a warning to the Islamic Republic's adversaries against any possible assault.

The purpose of the exercise was to evaluate the performance and readiness of the armed forces’ air defense systems.

The Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base added the drill was conducted in collaboration with Iran’s integrated air defense network and took place at night in several regions in the country.

In October 2021, the Army’s and the IRGC’s air defense divisions participated in a massive exercise known as “Modafean Aseman Velayat 1400” (Guardians of “Velayat” Sky 1400), which involved air defense units and domestically built military weaponry.

In September 2018, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, described air defense facility as a highly important component of the military that is on the front lines of battling foes.

The Leader also emphasized the significance of enhancing the capabilities of the bases as well as the skills and competence of the staff.

Officials from the military commended the nation’s significant advancement in expanding its air defense network, emphasizing that armed forces are fully equipped to shield Iran against any potential invasion.

They emphasized that the country’s deterrent capability has spurred foes to be more circumspect in their movements, emphasizing that all of their interests and equipment are within the range of Tehran's weaponry.

They cautioned that if the enemy has nefarious intent, Iran is capable of striking their essential and sensitive interests all over the world.

The armed forces of Iran are now completely self-sufficient in terms of armament thanks to significant recent progress achieved by military specialists and technologists in the country.

Iran’s military capabilities, especially its drone and missile capacity, which are only intended for defense, will never be negotiable, according to Iranian authorities, who have emphasized the key point time and again.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, commander of the Iranian Army Air Defense Force, said in August that the force under his command can track even the smallest moves of enemies within a range of 3,000 km.

He cautioned the foes that any breach of Iranian airspace will be responded with a “tough and devastating reaction,” adding that the enemies could never have imagined Iran’s deterrent power would reach this level.