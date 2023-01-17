IRGC Navy conducts military drill in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN- With the launch of several missiles, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy conducted on Tuesday a military drill in the Persian Gulf.

Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC Navy, said that a wide variety of weaponry and gadgets, including helicopter-launched rockets, drones that dropped bombs with pinpoint accuracy, and unmanned smart submarine systems were used in the war game.

In the exercise, which was named after martyr General Nasrollah Shafiee, IRGC Navy commandoes had engaged in heliborne operations, he stated.

The commander noted that the war game's noteworthy elements included assault vessel combat operations, the launch of naval cruise missiles and rockets, the planting of naval mines in the exercise zone, and the destruction of a single target by cruise missiles fired from two distinct sites.

The head of the IRGC Navy also mentioned that his troops have exercised defense by detonating massive explosions off the coasts of Farsi Island and have used sophisticated submarine weapons to strike and destroy the maritime and coastal bases of the hypothetical enemy in coordination with Army Air Defense and Air Force units.

He stressed that Iranian warships have secured long-term stability in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Strait of Hormuz, and that extra-regional forces are fully aware of Iran's readiness to respond firmly in the face of any danger or adventurism.