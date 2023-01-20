Admiral says Iran will force foes into submission

TEHRAN- Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the deputy commander for coordination at the Iranian Army, warned on Thursday that Tehran will respond sternly to its adversaries’ error in coming into contact with Islamic Iran and force them to repent.

At a memorial service for the Varamain martyrs, Rear Admiral Sayyari reaffirmed that “the youth of yesterday, led by the late Imam Khomeini, have made the status of the global oppressor system in West Asia and inflicted fatal blows against them. In the past, Iran was governed in the presence of military consultant officers from alien countries.”

“They resort to any action against Iran out of hatred after the Iranian nation's victory in the Islamic Revolution dealt a terrible blow against the world despotism,” he continued.

He also reaffirmed that the avowed enemies of Iran use a variety of tactics, such as sowing the seeds of religious and tribal strife, but all of these ploys resulted in their humiliating defeat and that they have never been able to establish their hegemony over Islamic Iran.