You will meet IRGC in Persian Gulf!

Refers to the European Union's attempt to place the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the list of terrorist groups, the Javan newspaper writes: Following the successive failures of some Western countries in creating unrest in Iran, which was designed and supported by the United States, the Zionist regime and the financing of some Arab governments in the region and terrorist groups, the European governments and British at the top have launched a ridiculous campaign against the Islamic Republic by trying to put the IRGC on their own terrorist list.

If Europe commits such historical mistake again and declares the IRGC a terrorist, it has actually “declared war on Iran”.

The IRGC is not unfamiliar with war and knows how to fight more than the Europeans and the United States, who do not have the power to fight Russia and have failed in the face of the Shahed drone. But if Europe makes another mistake like supporting chaos in Iran, it should meet the IRGC in the Persian Gulf! Of course, the Persian Gulf is only one place in the world where Europeans may have to get the permission from the IRGC for their presence and pass!

When the entire world had sanctioned the IRGC in the Iraq war against Iran, it managed a full-scale global war for eight years and won. Get to know the army for which you used to sanction imports and you didn't sell it the weapons that it needed now you are trying to sanction its military products! If it wasn't for the IRGC, Paris, and Berlin would now be in the hands of Muslim Caliph Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!

The people of Iran found out the true nature of Europe in banning medicine and food to the country. Sanctioning the IRGC, however, is more unacceptable to the Iranians than sanctioning medicine and food, because the IRGC is the pride and honor of the Iranian people.

If Europe had been aware of the danger of terrorism, it would not have changed its manifesto with Saudi bribes! And it would not have allowed Yemen to fall prey to a terrorist regime for eight years. However, the Yemenis fought amazingly and now the Saudis are begging for an end to the war.

The security of Europe is indebted to the IRGC. If you don't know what you are doing, you should meet the IRGC in the strategic straits, including the Persian Gulf!

Shargh: If America acts rationally, we will solve nuclear case

Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi, a member of the Parliament's National Security Council Committee, said in an interview with Shargh that "there has been no news about the new round of negotiations regarding the JCPOA for several months, and the Westerners have created” a confused atmosphere “with their contradictory positions” on the JCPOA “and continuation of negotiations."

"Once they talk about the death of the JCPOA (by saying ‘the deal is dead’), the next day they send a message to Iran through other countries asking continuation of negotiations," Jahanabadi told the daily.

Jahanabadi says: Of course, these are reciprocal messages, but what the result will be is not yet clear and we have to wait and see the result.

He emphasized that after the recent events (unrest) in Iran, America thinks that the Islamic Republic is weakened and is waiting to enter into negotiations from a position of power to impose its conditions. While this is just their imagination and protests like this may occur in any country.

MP also spoke about the paradoxical positions of the West regarding the JCPOA, saying, “Americans ‘speak softly and carry a big stick,’ and we don't know how to deal with these paradoxical positions of the Americans regarding the JCPOA."

According to him, if America moves its strategy towards logic and justice, Iran is ready to solve the nuclear issue. “We also do not want the economic war to continue.”

The JCPOA negotiations are currently facing two serious and big problems: Firstly, the U.S. does not behave rationally and is not willing to make any commitments; and secondly, the U.S. follows the unrest in Iran, and imagined that the Islamic Republic has been weakened, so Washington was waiting for Iran to come to the negotiating table in a position of weakness.

Kayhan: When even the devil raises voice



In an article entitled "When the voice of the devil is raised", Kayhan refers to the sensitivity of countries, especially Western countries, to foreign applications and that they put restrictions on them. However, the publication criticizes some in Iran who complain about such restrictions.

In the article, Kayhan refers to the advice of former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regarding the Tik Tok application who on January 12 tweeted: “If you care about your kids and grandkids, get TikTok off their phones. Just delete it. Trust me—they'll thank you later.”

It is further stated: It may be strange for many to know that the advice belongs to Mike Pompeo, the former U.S. secretary of state and the former CIA chief.

The story is that Pompeo warns families against children's use of a Chinese application and considers it destructive and harmful for children, which is interesting, especially since these apps do not belong to the US and it is controlled from outside, it stated.

For years, experts and media in Iran have repeatedly called for proper control and supervision of non-Iranian apps, and social networks, but they have been accused of being fans of internet filtering and restrictions.

However, in different countries, monitoring laws are established for the operation of a foreign app. In the United States, concerns about the activity and popularity of Tik Tok first led to restrictions on its use in government offices in some states, and finally with the approval of the House of Representatives and the Senate, the restrictions in government organizations were also exerted.

Vatan-e Emrooz: Korean mistake



On Sunday, the South Korean president while visiting Abu Dhabi told the Korean soldiers in the country that Iran is the UAE's “rival and largest danger.”

The words of the South Korean president come at a time that Iran has had good relations with the UAE since the past year and Abu Dhabi sent its ambassador to Tehran after 6 years.

The president makes these contradictory and undiplomatic statements while he himself is the main source of the crisis in the relations between Iran and South Korea and the government of the country has frozen $9 billion of Iranian assets.

Iran is one of the few countries that have good relations with both North Korea and South Korea, and this can put Iran in a special position in Oceania and the Pacific Ocean, which will be the heartland of new order in the world.

At the end of the article, with an implicit reference to the endorsement of a (P)GCC statement by the Chinese President during his visit to Saudi Arabia last month, the newspaper said, “It seems that some East Asian countries are putting their steps on a dangerous track in Arab countries. They intend to turn the very small differences between Iran and some Persian Gulf Arab countries into a big issue and by further fueling the differences, secure their economic interests.”

