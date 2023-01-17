 EU's incoherent policy toward Tehran 

In reference s to the hostile policies of the European Union toward Iran over the last few months, especially after the start of the unrest in country, the Sharq newspaper has sought the views of three international relations experts, namely Hashem Partoy, Rahman Ghahramanpour, and Jalal Khosh-Chehreh.

Partoy refers to the meeting of the European Parliament to review the situation in Iran and says: "The meeting can end up drawing up a road map for Europe and other countries such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand... against Iran."



“Europe's policy against Iran, either proceeding in an independent way or in coordination with the United States, shows that the two sides are on the same page regarding Iran,” Partoy opines.



While rejecting the argument, Rahman Kahramanpour says: “Although in the last two years with the election of Joe Biden, the gap (between the U.S. and Europe) has decreased and both sides agree on issues such as the war in Ukraine, China or Iran, but the Europeans somehow follow independency.”

Ghahramanpour points to possible EU moves against Iran including designating the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps as a terrorist group or expelling Iranian ambassadors and says: "The European Union still does not have the ability to completely cut off its relations with Iran, because that will put an end for European supervision and management on Iran's nuclear case."

According to Jalal Khosh-Chehra, the first scenario will be sanctioning some military institutions and individuals.

The second scenario refers to the decision of the European Parliament to include the name of the IRGC on the list of terrorist groups. The final scenario is to cut ties and expel Iranian ambassadors.

He adds: "If the meeting of the European Parliament in France goes from sanctioning to declaring the IRGC as terrorist, it means that European and Western politics have moved from crippling Iran's economy to changing the regime, which is an illusion."

Beirut is waiting for improvement of Tehran-Riyadh relations



In an article, Arman-e-Melli points out the impact of US sanctions on Iran-Lebanon cooperation in energy and writes that during the visit of Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to Beirut, he announced that Iran is ready to send fuel to the country. Iran can meet Lebanon’s energy needs in two ways: first, send fuel to the country through an agreement between the two countries, and secondly, to build power plant in the country.

But Lebanon will face sanction by the U.S. if it buys fuel from Iran. In addition to American sanctions, the level of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia also impacts Tehran's cooperation with Beirut.

"Given that the Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon as its backyard, the March 14 Alliance in Lebanon, especially the leaders of the Tayy?r al-Mustaqbal (Future Movement), is an ally of Riyadh, and also Saudi Arabia strongly opposes Hezbollah's influence in the Lebanese political scene. Some political figures in Beirut believe that if the relations between Tehran and Riyadh gets normal, or at least if the tensions are eased, it can reduce Riyadh's pressure on Beirut on its interaction with Tehran."

Farhikhtegan: Crossing Panama Canal is Tehran's latest move to expand influence in U.S. backyard

Farhikhtegan refers to the presence of Iranian ships on high seas and writes: Iran has recently sent two homegrown destroyers - IRIS Dana and IRIS Makran - for a mission to the South Pacific Ocean. These two ships left Iranian waters 4 months ago to carry out their mission, which has caused concern in Zionist circles.

The paper also mentions Iran's presence in the Panama Canal and writes: Crossing the Panama Canal is Tehran's last step to expand its influence in the backyard of the United States. By sending these warships Iran not only projects its power it can target its enemies within a radius of 2,000 kilometers if necessary.

By sending the warships to faraway waters, Iran also sends messages that it cannot be sanctioned, has the ability to monitor world trade, has the ability to attack faraway places. In addition, Iran has left behind previous levels of disputes with the West and entered a new level. Likewise, it has stabilized its regional power, able to respond to the needs of allies, expand its arms market, accelerate the transition of the global system to multipolar, decrease the US military power in the region, put pressure on extra-regional countries, take action against illegal moves, strengthen Iran's political position, reduce pressure on other military-security sectors, increasing deterrence, etc.

The Navy has also sent warships to Australian waters. There are reasons for the presence of the Iranian fleet there: trying to get into military interactions in East Asia, warning to counter disruption to oil shipment in the region, dealing with the AUKUS threats and involvement in interactions in the Antarctic.

Khorasan: PM Sudani on the rail of strange positions

While Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia al Sudani announced on his recent trip to Germany that no timetable has been set for the withdrawal of American troops from his country, Iraqi resistance groups have repeatedly warned about the continued presence of American forces in the country, Khorasan wrote.

In the meantime, Ayed Al-Hilali, a prominent member of the Iraqi Shiite Coordination Framework, says: There is a difference between the positions of Mohammad Shia al-Sudani and some parties in the Framework on the presence of the U.S. military troops in the country, in such a way that parties inside the coalition, insist on complete expulsion of these forces during Sudani’s premiership, but he, along with some other parties, want the presence to go on.

Ayed Al-Hilali further stated: Not long ago, contrary to expectations, al-Sudani used a fake name in a statement about the [Persian] Gulf Cup of Nations. Since Iraq is an ally of Iran and Sudani is a close friend of Iran we did not expect him to make such a statement.

Abdul Zahra Al-Kanaani, an analyst and academic, also stated: The withdrawal of the U.S. forces is a fundamental issue and al-Sudani's statements may cause a crisis within the bloc.

The expulsion of American troops should be Iraq's response to the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and PMU deputy leader Al-Muhandis, Al-Kanaani remarked.

Iran: Think tanks for espionage!

The Iran newspaper has investigated the execution of Alireza Akbari who had been convicted of spying for the UK, as well as the way the MI6 deceives spies from research centers.

The newspaper writes: MI6's performance shows that they have been focusing on individuals who are active in certain fields such as human rights, environment, society, and most importantly research activities.

The article refers to the Supreme Leader's statement on October 19, 2022, in which he considered "neglect of the enemy" to be one of the dangers facing the elites and said, “Based on reliable information, the intelligence services invite the elites under the guise of scientific centers to deceive and attract the elites or to ‘destroy’ their minds, and they also present themselves as very polite and intelligent so that they can advance their plan."

It also refers to the memoirs of Army General Hossein Fardoust from the British intelligence organization and concludes that the strategy of the body to collect intelligence information is the same like the past and will not change.

