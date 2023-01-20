Iranian security forces foil two Daesh-linked terror groups

TEHRAN- Iranian security forces have destroyed two Daesh-affiliated squads before they could cause unrest in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan in southeast Iran.

According to a report published on Thursday by Tasnim, the Intelligence Ministry, the IRGC, and the police worked together to destroy the two teams.

The report also stated that team members and a number of accomplices were detained and handed over to the legal system.

Based on the report, the teams intended to cause unrest in the southeast of the country.

One of these squads’ goals was to kidnap foreigners and entrepreneurs in Chabahar and hold them hostage.

The report also stated that the group’s members, who included Afghan and Tajik nationals, had elaborate plans to sow disturbance in southeast Iran.

Recent riots in Iran have been exploited by terrorist groups connected to Deash and the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) to commit acts of terrorism and sabotage around the country.