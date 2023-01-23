Enayati takes charge of struggling Naft Masjed Soleyman

TEHRAN – Former Esteghlal forward Reza Enayati was named as new head coach of Naft Masjed Soleyman football team.

The 46-year-old coach replaced Ebrahim Ashkesh in the Iranian top flight football team.

He has been appointed as Naft Masjed Soleyman head coach until the end of the season.

Enayati is the club’s third coach in the 2022/23 Iran Professional League (IPL) season.

He was without a team since parting company with Havadar in the last year.

Naft Masjed Soleyman are in serious danger of being relegated from IPL.

The team are 16th in the 16-team table.