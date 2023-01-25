Ardabil to host intl. nomad festival

TEHRAN – The northwestern province of Ardabil is scheduled to host an international festival dedicated to nomads and the nomadic lifestyle in May, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

ECO has added the festival of nomads and conference on hydrotherapy and health tourism to its annual calendar, bringing these two programs to an international level in 2023, Yahya Najarqabel explained on Wednesday.

It has been a tradition to hold the nomad festival every May accompanied by the Moghan plain nomads, and this year the event will be held internationally, the official added.

Ardabil’s potential in tourism, as well as tourists’ interest in visiting this province, has created the need for better infrastructure and investments in this field, he explained.

In 2019, Ardabil along with Sari, the capital of Mazandaran province, were selected as the cultural capitals of the Economic Cooperation Organization for 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Last April, the tourism authorities of the province announced that they had developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well known for having abundant natural beauty, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble.

The province is freezing in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

Heaven for nomadic people, Ardabil is home to some nomadic tent hotels, which are reportedly the first of their kind in the country.

The Islamic Republic seeks to boost ethnic tourism or tribe tourism in which holidaymakers may even stay with a nomadic family or enjoy an independent stay.

Many tourists from all over the world tend to observe the lifestyle of these hardworking people and spend a few days watching activities such as milking, yogurt making, buttering, oiling, woolen, carpeting, and much more.

The varied natural setting of the country never disappoints visitors when it comes to tribal tourism as the culturally diverse country is home to many regional people including ones with Turk and Arab elements in addition to the Kurds, Baloch, Bakhtyari, Lurs, and other smaller minorities such as Armenians, Assyrians, Jews and others.

Language, music, indigenous cuisine, clothing, songs, anecdotes, crafts, live performances, and local rituals such as celebrations and wedding ceremonies have always spurred many to experience life among the tribes.

ABU/AM

