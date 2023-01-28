Export from Kermanshah province increases 4%

TEHRAN- The value of export from Kermanshah province, in the west of Iran, rose four percent in the first nine of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21- December 21, 2022), as compared to the same period of time in the previous year, an official with the customs department of the province announced.

Bakhtiar Rahmanipour said that 5.128 million tons of commodities worth $2.023 billion were exported from the province in the said time span, indicating also seven percent rise in terms of weight.

He named rebar and ironware, tiles and ceramics, fruits and vegetables, constructional stones, dairy products, plastic products, and disposable containers as the major exported items.

The official further announced that 6,813 tons of products worth $49.054 million have been imported to the province in the first nine months of the present year, indicating eight percent and 62 percent drop in terms of value and weight, respectively.

He named aluminum, machine parts, and production line equipment as the major imported items.

As previously announced by the official, the value of export from Kermanshah province rose 15 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022), from its preceding year.

Rahmanipour said that 525.305 million tons of commodities worth $2.723 billion were exported from the province in the previous year.

In terms of the weight, the exports also indicate three percent annual growth, he added.

He named ceramics and tiles, rebars, iron products, fruits and vegetables, constructional stones, dairy products, and plastic products as the main exported items.

The official further announced that 25,804 tons of products worth $66.351 million were imported to the province in the past year, indicating 10 percent growth in terms of value.

He named aluminum alloy, factory production line, batteries, and tires as the major imported items.

Based on the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil export rose 19 percent from the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022) up to December 31, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

According to the IRICA data, Iran exported 97.843 million tons of goods valued at $43.088 billion in the mentioned period, also registering a two-percent increase in weight

Liquefied natural gas, liquefied propane, methanol, liquefied butane, and film-grade polyethylene were the main exported products in the said time span.

Major export destinations of Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India.

The Islamic Republic has also imported 28.18 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $44.337 billion in the first 286 days of the present year, with a 14.7-percent growth in value and a 10-percent increase in weight, year on year.

The major items of goods imported into the country in the said period include corn, rice, wheat, soybeans, sunflower seed oil, and cell phones, based on the IRICA data.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the mentioned period, followed by China, Turkey, India, and Germany.

Reportedly, the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 17 percent during the mentioned period, as compared to the same time span in the past year.

Iran traded more than 126 million tons of non-oil products worth over $88 billion with other countries in the mentioned period.

