Brazilian forward Ygor Catatau joins Sepahan

TEHRAN - Ygor de Oliveira Ferreira, known as Ygor Catatau, joined Sepahan football club.

The 27-year-old forward has joined the Iranian top-flight club on a 2.5-year contract.

Catatau started his playing career in Brazilian club Madureira in 2015 and has also played in Barra da Tijuc, Boa Esporte, Vasco da Gama and Vitória.

He has most recently played in Indian club Mumbai City.

Sepahan, headed by Portuguese coach Jose Morais, are determined to end eight-year title drought in Iran Professional League.