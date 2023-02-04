36 idle production units revived in Golestan province since last March

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 36 idle production units were revived in Golestan province, in the northeast of Iran, since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022).

Darvish-Ali Hassanzadeh, the director-general of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, also said that 34 projects were implemented in the production units of 11 counties of the province which created jobs for 701 persons.

Reviving the idle industrial and production units is one of the main industrial approaches of the current government.

As announced by Head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) Ali Rasoulian, over 2,000 idle units have returned to the production cycle since the current government took office in August 2021.

According to Rasoulian, who is also the deputy industry, mining and trade minister, this approach is very important since the country has been dealing with the most severe international sanctions for many years; and while it relies more than ever on domestic production.

Of course, what is seen as the result of the efforts of the ISIPO, as one of the main organizations in charge of boosting the country's production, planning and diligent follow-up to revive the stagnant production units, fortunately the work in this due is on the right track, the official has stated, highlighting that revival of each stagnant production and industrial unit leads to job creation and return to work of 18 people on average.

The latest data released by the ISIPO head indicate that 1,000 idle industrial production units have been revived in the country since the beginning of the current Iranian year.

As previously announced by Rasoulian, 2,067 idle industrial units were revived in the country’s industrial parks and zones during the previous Iranian calendar year 1400.

According to the official, with the reviving of the mentioned units job opportunities were created for over 39,000 people.

“ISIPO had put it on the agenda to revive 2,000 stagnant units inside and outside industrial parks and zones in the previous year and by the end of the year 2,067 idle units returned to the production cycle, which provided employment for more than 39,000 people,” Rasoulian said.

The official noted that 1,433 small workshop units were also established in the mentioned year most of which were the production and knowledge-based units with high technology.

The necessary licenses were also obtained for establishing 26 new industrial parks and zones across the country in the previous year, he added.

He stressed that reviving idle production units is the main approach that the government is currently following in the industry sector.

The government is seriously pursuing its programs to resolve production units' problems in collaboration with the private sector; Very good planning has been done in this regard, Rasoulian said.

He mentioned providing infrastructure and supporting small businesses and enterprises as two major programs of the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade in relation to industrial parks and said that 2,023 projects related to providing infrastructure for industrial parks, including water, electricity, and gas supply are underway in different parts of the country.

Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization and its affiliated provincial companies now have 509 industrial parks and 340 industrial zones and five special economic zones in operation, 85 specialized industrial parks and zones, six technology parks, 40 technology and business service centers, two information technology and software service complexes; 100,058 contracts have been concluded and operation of 49,882 industrial units and 3,270 workshops has provided direct employment for 998,595 people across the country.

