Ground broken for tourism projects in Bushehr

TEHRAN – Implementation of 25 tourism-related projects will officially begin with ground-breaking ceremonies across the southwestern Bushehr province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The construction of the projects worth 17 trillion rials ($42.5 million) will start in different cities of the province on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, which is known as Ten-Day Fajr celebrations (this year from February 1 to 11), Esmaeil Sajadimanesh explained on Saturday.

The projects include hotels, apartment hotels, eco-lodge units, and tourist complexes, the official added.

The completion of the projects is expected to generate over 730 job opportunities for the locals, he noted.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr province is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. The Qajar-era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

ABU/AM