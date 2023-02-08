Export from Golestan province rises 22% in 10 months yr/yr

TEHRAN- The value of export from Golestan province, in the northeast of Iran, rose 22 percent in the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-January 20, 2023), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, a provincial official announced.

Darvish-Ali Hassanzadeh, the director-general of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, said that commodities worth $181 million were exported from the province in the ten-month period of this year.

He said the goods were exported to 32 countries, among which Turkmenistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Bulgaria were the major ones.

As previously announced by Ebrahim Hosseini, the director-general of the province’s customs department, the value of export from Golestan province rose 63 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022), from the preceding year.

Hosseini said that over 402,000 tons of commodities worth $183.6 million were exported from the province in the previous year, indicating also 51 percent growth in terms of weight.

He named polystyrene, dairy products, dates, pistachios, cement, ceramic and tiles, and tomato paste as the major exported products, and Kazakhstan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Bulgaria, Afghanistan and Romania as the main export destinations.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports rose 17.66 percent during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year, registering a new record high.

According to Mohammad Rezvani-Far, Iran exported about 103 million tons of non-oil goods valued at $45.3 billion in the mentioned 10 months, also registering a 2.93-percent increase in weight.

Liquefied natural gas was the main exported product in the said time span, accounting for 15.4 percent of the total value of the exports.

Major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India, according to the official.

The average value of each ton of exported goods has increased from $385 in the first 10 months of last year to $440 in the current year’s same period, which indicates a growth of 14.31 percent, the IRICA head said.

The Islamic Republic also imported 31 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $48.5 billion in the first 10 months of the present year, with a 16.86-percent growth in value and a 7.6-percent decrease in weight, year on year.

Corn, rice, soybeans, wheat, sunflower oil, barley, and soybean meal were among the items imported into the country in the said period, according to Rezvani-Far.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the mentioned 10 months, followed by China, Turkey, India, and Germany.

The average value of each ton of imported goods in the said 10 months was $1,571, which has grown by 25.74 percent compared to the figure for the previous year’s same time span.

