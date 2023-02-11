Iran’s Fasihi wins gold at 2023 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

TEHRAN – Farzaneh Fasihi of Iran claimed a gold medal in the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.

In the women’s 60 meters run, Fasihi finished first with 7.28 seconds. Kazakhstan’s Olga Safronova won a silver medal with a time of 7.32 seconds, while Indonesian Valentin Vaneza came third with 7.37 seconds.

The 2023 Asian Athletics Indoor Championships is to run through Feb. 12 in the Kazakh capital.

The tournament has brought over 500 athletes from 31 countries together.