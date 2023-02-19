Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari to boost rural tourism

TEHRAN – The tourism authorities of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, a lesser-known travel destination in southwest Iran, plan to develop rural tourism in this province, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

In order to attract more tourists to this region, it is necessary to activate tourism capacities in 900 villages across the province, Morteza Mohammadian explained on Sunday.

Developing tourism infrastructure could also lead to economic prosperity in this region, the official added.

An off-the-beaten-path tourist destination, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, is the birthplace of various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles.

Experts say the province has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

Nowadays, an increasing number of travelers are looking for something different, such as spending a day in the tranquil countryside, picking fresh fruits, watching rice grow, fishing by the seaside, eating traditional dishes or even staying with locals.

To put it in other words, many urban residents tend to choose rural tourism to enjoy a slow-paced lifestyle that resembles something like ‘the Internet + countryside.’

To put it another way, a lot of urban dwellers favor rural travel to take advantage of a relaxed way of life similar to "the Internet countryside."

In contrast, traditional forms of transportation are typically booked through travel agencies. As tourists get older, more and more types of travel are welcomed by those looking for undiscovered destinations.

Iran has a lot to offer nature lovers who appreciate pristine, diverse natural resources. The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is expected to award the title of "Best Tourism Villages" to many rural locations around the world, and the villages of Kharanaq, Barandaq, and Lark have been nominated.

Some say rural tourism is not a magic solution to the problems faced by many rural areas, but it opens up opportunities for economic progress, social and cultural development, and enhancing people’s togetherness.

ABU/AM

