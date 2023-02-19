WCC chief to visit Tehran

TEHRAN - World Crafts Council Director Saad Hani Al-Qaddumi will travel to Tehran on February 22.

Hani Al-Qaddumi is scheduled to attend a handicrafts festival and discuss a range of issues with officials of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, CHTN reported.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next. For instance, Shiraz is named a “world city of [diverse] handicrafts”, Malayer is a global hub for woodcarving and carved-wood furniture, while Zanjan has gained the title of a “world city of filigree.”

Available data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts suggests the value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

AFM