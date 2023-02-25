Grossi should not be a tourist in Tehran 

According to Arman-E Melli, IAEA inspectors are in Iran to investigate the accusation that Iran has enriched uranium to 84%.

The meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors will be held on March 6 and we have to wait for Mr. Grossi's report.

We must not allow Iran's enemies to use it as a “tool against us” and propagandize that Iran is seeking enrichment close to building a nuclear bomb (90 percent).

On the other hand, Tehran is still examining whether or not to allow Grossi to travel to Iran.

If Mr. Grossi wants to come to Iran, he should have a specific agenda. The visit should not turn into a tourist trip.

If Iran agrees with the IAEA director general on a cooperation model to answer the agency's questions, it will prevent issuing a resolution against Iran by the Board of Governors. Otherwise, the columnist said, the Iran file may be sent to the UN Security Council, something that Israel is pushing for.

Etamed: Iran cannot endure the war of other countries



The Etemad newspaper writes: During his recent visit to Ukraine, Biden said that Russia will never win the war against Ukraine, despite initial progresses. These positions caused Putin to say that Russia will halt participation in New START nuclear arms treaty.

If the situation continues like this, the world will be on the brink of another world war.

In the meantime, Iran should learn from the bitter experience of being a victim in the first and second world wars and distance itself from this conflict.

The Islamic Republic can avoid getting involved in a possible war by taking a neutral position and reviewing the sale of arms.



China is an ally of Russia in political fields, but in the field of economy and practical positions, looking at its long-term and global interests, it refuses to sell weapons to Russia.

This is despite the fact that Russia sells its oil to China at the lowest price and has turned into Iran's rival in oil sale to China.

By cooperating with Russia, Iran will be involved in a possible war or face more sanctions.

Not learning from history means accepting the huge costs of repeating bitter historical experiences. Our motherland no longer has the ability to get involve in the war of other countries.



IRAN: Trial in Tehran, aftershock in Europe

The Iran newspaper writes: After the death sentence against Jamshid Sharmahd, the leader of the Tondar (thunder) terrorist outfit, was issued, the German government summoned Iran's ambassador.



When on April 12, 2008, a bomb exploded in Shiraz and hundreds of people were killed and injured, perhaps no one imagined that if one day the bomber was sentenced to death, a country would protest against it under the pretext of protecting human rights!



Since Jamshid Sharmahd, 67, is an Iranian-German citizen, the German chancellor and foreign minister have supported him.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria has also summoned the Iranian ambassador in protest against the sentencing of one of its citizens to prison.

Also, Britain has accused Iran of threatening to kidnap its citizens and summoned Tehran's

chargé d'affaires to the Foreign Office.

This is despite the fact that the British regime supported the recent violence in Iran that led to the deaths of a number of innocent citizens.

Donyaye- Eghtesad: Oman channel has been reactivated



According to Donyaye- Eghtesad: Oman, the traditional mediator between Iran and America, has been activated once again to take a step towards improving the relations between Tehran and Washington.

On Tuesday evening, Ali Alizadeh, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, quoted the Foreign Minister as saying: "The Sultan of Oman has announced that he will visit Iran in the near future with good news.”



Probably, the completion of the prisoners' swap and the temporary agreement are on the agenda of the upcoming visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to Tehran.



While tensions between Tehran and the West have intensified, especially due to the war in Ukraine, Muscat is trying to prepare the ground for the return of Iran and the U.S. to the negotiating table through tactical agreements (temporary agreement and exchange of prisoners) in medium term.



Although Qatar and England, as some media outlets say, are trying to manage prisoners' swap, Oman wants to take action to finalize the project due to its record in mediating between Tehran and Washington.



Ham-Mihan: Iran absent in Raisina Dialogue 2023

Ham-Mihan writes: In the latest development in relations between Iran and India, Indian media announced that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian had cancelled his trip to India to address the Raisina Dialogue 2023.



A blink-and-miss two-second shot of Iranian women cutting their hair in protest, juxtaposed with an image of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has upset Tehran, forcing their Foreign Minister to cancel his visit to India next month, The Indian Express has learnt.



On January 12, New Delhi hosted the first summit of developing countries from Asia, Africa and South America to gather the views of the countries and transfer them to the G20.

While Iran did not have a chance to express its opinions in international forums such as the Munich Security Conference and Davos in the past months, the Indian meeting could be a good opportunity for Iran.

