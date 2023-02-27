TEDPIX rises 4,800 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 4,840 points to 1.809 million on Monday.

As reported, over 20.821 billion securities worth 115.354 trillion rials (about $288 million) were traded at the TSE.

TEDPIX gained 132,000 points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index lost 155,778 points (9.22 percent) in the previous Iranian calendar month Bahman (ended on February 19).

