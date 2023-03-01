Iran edge Qatar at 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup

TEHRAN - Mohammad Hazbavi’s second half penalty secured Iran a 1-0 win over Qatar in their AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 Group B match at the Istiqlol Stadium in Fergana, Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

The win gives three-time winners Iran a head start in the race to advance to the quarterfinals while Qatar have it all to do after the defeat.

Iran were awarded a penalty in the 63rd minute when Farhad Zavoshi was brought down by Mohammed Mansour inside the six-yard-box with Hazbavi sending Katoul the wrong way.

Earlier in the day, Vietnam defeated Austrlai 1-0 in the group.

Iran will face Australia next on Saturday, while Qatar will have to defeat Vietnam to keep their hopes alive.