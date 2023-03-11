Iraq fail to reach 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Iraq 1-0 in the 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup quarterfinals and failed to book their place at the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup Indonesia as one of top four teams.

Ali Jasim scored the winner at the stoppage time at the JAR Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Iraq will meet the winners of Japan and Jordan match in the semifinals at the same stadium on Wednesday.

Samad Marfavi’s team had previously defeated Qatar 1-0 and Vietnam 3-1 and lost to Australia 3-2 in the group stage.