Iran coach Marfavi optimistic about AFC U20 Asian Cup 2023

TEHRAN – Iran coach Samad Marfavi is optimistic about their opening AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 Group B clash with Qatar, slated for Wednesday.

Australia and Vietnam will also lock horns in another match.



“We are well aware that how strong Qatar are but we are ready too. They have good infrastructure and are completely prepared for the competition. The Iran has also so many talented players who can play in the big clubs,” Marfavi said.

The former striker of Team Melli also praised Iran’s former and current forwards, saying, “Farshad Pious and Ali Daei were great forwards and Mehdi Taremi and Sardar Azmoun also shine in Iran football at the moment. Without a doubt, we have the forwards who can follow in their footsteps.”

Marfavi also applauded Uzbekistan’s hospitality in the competition.

Uzbekistan is set to host the AFC U20 Asian Cup, kicking off March 1, which will qualify four AFC nations to the U20 World Cup 2023 to be hosted in May/June in Indonesia.