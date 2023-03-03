Kyrgyzstan too strong for Iran at 2023 IIHF World Championship Division III

TEHRAN – Kyrgyzstan overpowered Iran 18-0 in Group B of the 2023 IIHF World Championship Division III on Friday.

Iran started the campaign with a 14-4 win over Malaysia in their opening match but lost to Hong Kong 11-1 and Bosnia and Herzegovina 9-2.

Team Melli are scheduled to play Singapore on Saturday.

The competition is being held in in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Group A consists of Turkmenistan, Chinese Taipei, South Africa, Luxembourg and Thailand.

The Group A tournament will be held in Cape Town, South Africa from 17 to 23 April.