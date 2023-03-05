Iran come fifth at 2023 IIHF World Championship Division III

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Singapore 11-2 on Sunday in their last match in the at 2023 IIHF World Championship Division III.

Team Melli started the campaign with a 14-4 win over Malaysia in their opening match but lost to Hong Kong 11-1, Bosnia and Herzegovina 9-2, Kyrgyzstan 18-0 and Singapore 11-2, respectively.

The competition was held in in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina from Feb. 27 to March 5.

Group A consists of Turkmenistan, Chinese Taipei, South Africa, Luxembourg and Thailand.

The Group A tournament will be held in Cape Town, South Africa from 17 to 23 April.