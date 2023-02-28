Hong Kong beat Iran at 2023 IIHF World Championship Division III
March 1, 2023 - 0:11
TEHRAN – Hong Kong defeated Iran 11-1 in Group B of the 2023 IIHF World Championship Division III on Tuesday.
Iran had started the campaign with a 14-4 win over Malaysia Monday night.
Team Melli are scheduled to play hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday.
Kyrgyzstan and Singapore are also in the group.
Group A consists of Turkmenistan, Chinese Taipei, South Africa, Luxembourg and Thailand.
The Group A tournament will be held in Cape Town, South Africa from 17 to 23 April.
