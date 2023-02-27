Iran rout Malaysia at 2023 IIHF World Championship Division III

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Malaysia 14-4 Monday night in their opening Group B match in the 2023 IIHF World Championship Division III.

Iran are scheduled to meet Hong Kong on Tuesday at the Skenderija in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kyrgyzstan and Singapore are also in the group.

Group A consists of Turkmenistan, Chinese Taipei, South Africa, Luxembourg and Thailand.

The Group A tournament will be held in Cape Town, South Africa from 17 to 23 April.