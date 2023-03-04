Iranian Artists Forum to review “Adriana’s Pact”

TEHRAN – The acclaimed documentary “Adriana’s Pact” by Chilean director Lisette Orozco will be reviewed at the Iranian Artists Forum on Sunday.

Critic Reza Saemi will attend the review session starting at 5 pm at the Shahnaz Hall of the forum.

Orozco had just started at the film academy when she heard that her aunt Adriana was coming to visit from Australia. A pleasant prospect—but when she arrived, Adriana was picked up by the police. Orozco decided to investigate.

Disturbing facts start to emerge. It turns out that her aunt worked for the DINA, the secret police during the regime of dictator Augusto Pinochet. According to those in the know, this means that she must have been complicit in the torture, killing and disappearances of enemies of the state. Adriana insists she knew nothing of the atrocities, but then she suddenly flies back to Australia.

While Orozco stays in Chile to talk to witnesses, researchers and relatives, she remains in contact with Adriana via Skype. Is her aunt’s sorrow genuine, or manipulative?

“Adriana’s Pact” reveals how painful it is when we find ourselves forced to ask this question about a member of our own family.

The film was screened at numerous international events, including the 2017 Berlin International Film Festival, where it won the Peace Film Award.

It also was named best film in the New Directors Competition at the Sao Paulo International Film Festival.

Photo: A scene from “Adriana’s Pact” by Chilean director Lisette Orozco.

